Justice for Joynagar: Swift Action Demanded in Tragic Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered swift justice in the alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl from South 24 Parganas district. She directed the police to file the case under the POCSO Act and ensure the perpetrators receive capital punishment within three months.

The directive coincided with a Calcutta High Court order for a post-mortem at AIIMS Kalyani under judicial supervision. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh noted alternative arrangements should AIIMS lack the facilities, with doctors from Kalyani conducting examinations.

Banerjee condemned media trials in rape cases, highlighting the role of social media in influencing youth crime. Protests have erupted, demanding justice. Meanwhile, the BJP and child protection authorities have involved themselves in the growing calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)