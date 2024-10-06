Controversy Deepens Over Yati Narsinghanand's Remarks

Tensions continue to mount as Yati Narsinghanand's controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad draw widespread outrage. Supporters claim the Dasna temple priest is illegally detained but police refute these allegations, asserting ongoing investigations will determine any legal action.

A wave of FIRs against Narsinghanand spreads to states like Maharashtra and Telangana, leading to protests of varying intensity. Violent skirmishes erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, with stones thrown at a police post, and resulted in several arrests at such protests.

Political leaders, including the BSP's Mayawati, demand decisive action against alleged hate speech, while tensions simmer between religious communities. The situation remains volatile as further protests and legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)