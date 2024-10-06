Military Pressure: Diplomacy's Double-Edged Sword

The U.S. government has acknowledged the complex role military pressure can play in diplomacy amidst Israel's intense bombardment in Lebanon. A State Department spokesperson remarked that while military pressure could support diplomatic efforts, it also carries the risk of miscalculation and unintended outcomes.

The spokesperson emphasized support for Israel's targeting of extremist elements but issued cautious guidance against attacks on civilian infrastructure. The U.S. government made it clear that they consider any civilian casualty to be one too many.

This stance highlights the delicate balance between exerting military influence and maintaining diplomatic integrity, urging Israel to carefully navigate its military strategy to avoid collateral damage and civilian harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)