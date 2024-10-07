Milton's Menace: Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017
Florida braces for its largest evacuation in six years as Tropical Storm Milton intensifies into a hurricane, threatening the Tampa Bay area with high winds and storm surges. Governor Ron DeSantis and emergency officials urge residents to evacuate and prepare for increased damage due to lingering debris from Hurricane Helene.
Florida is on high alert as it gears up for what could be the state's largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. Tropical Storm Milton is gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasts that Milton will escalate to hurricane status by Wednesday morning, following closely behind the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Helene. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions amidst warnings of severe weather conditions.
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a stern warning about potential storm surges and power outages. He highlighted the risk posed by debris left behind by Helene, as President Joe Biden mobilizes federal troops and resources to aid in recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
