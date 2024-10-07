Kyiv Endures Another Night of Russian Missile Strikes

Missile debris rained down on Kyiv during rush hour Monday morning as Russian forces launched another strike against the Ukrainian capital. City authorities confirmed that the missile attack occurred as Ukraine's air defenses were engaged, effectively repelling the Russian onslaught.

The debris hit numerous locations, including the roof of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district. Additional missile fragments struck the grounds of a school and other open areas in the Shevchenkivskyi district, while a car roof sustained damage in Holosiivskyi.

Since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian infrastructure has been the target of several long-range missile and drone assaults. In the latest attack, which took place overnight, Russian forces deployed about 15 drones, according to Kyiv's city authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)