Mystery and Tragedy: The Suspicious Death at Varun Arjun Medical College

A second-year MBBS student, Kushagra Pratap Singh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Varun Arjun Medical College, raising serious concerns. His father, Ajay Pratap Singh, has filed a complaint alleging foul play, suspecting his son was murdered and the situation staged to appear as a suicide.

Police investigations are currently focused on talking to seven students and the college supervisor. The victim's father believes financial disputes might have played a role in his son's death. Injury marks discovered on the body have fueled suspicions, reported Superintendent of Police Rajesh S.

The college administration, led by Principal Colonel (retired) Dr. Ravindra Nath Shukla, stated their commitment to uncovering the truth. They have expressed their willingness to cooperate with police investigations, despite initial reports of uncooperative behavior when the incident was first reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)