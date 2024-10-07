Left Menu

Quds Force Leader Qaani: Safe Amid Middle East Tensions

Esmail Qaani, Iran's Quds Force commander, is confirmed to be in good health and continuing his duties, following last week's reported strikes on Beirut. The strikes targeted Hezbollah in the Dahiyeh area. Qaani succeeded former commander Qassem Soleimani, playing a vital role in Iran's military influence across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:39 IST
Quds Force Leader Qaani: Safe Amid Middle East Tensions
Qaani

Esmail Qaani, the top commander of Iran's Quds Force, is in 'good health' and actively performing his duties, according to Iraj Masjedi, the force's deputy commander. This statement follows reports that Qaani went out of contact after strikes in Beirut last week.

According to Iranian security sources, he was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, during a strike aimed at Hezbollah's senior official Hashem Safieddine. Israel has intensified attacks in the region, focusing on the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Tehran appointed Qaani as the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence wing after the 2020 assassination of his influential predecessor Qassem Soleimani. The Quds Force under Qaani continues to exert significant influence over allied groups in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024