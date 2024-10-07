Quds Force Leader Qaani: Safe Amid Middle East Tensions

Esmail Qaani, the top commander of Iran's Quds Force, is in 'good health' and actively performing his duties, according to Iraj Masjedi, the force's deputy commander. This statement follows reports that Qaani went out of contact after strikes in Beirut last week.

According to Iranian security sources, he was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, during a strike aimed at Hezbollah's senior official Hashem Safieddine. Israel has intensified attacks in the region, focusing on the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Tehran appointed Qaani as the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence wing after the 2020 assassination of his influential predecessor Qassem Soleimani. The Quds Force under Qaani continues to exert significant influence over allied groups in the Middle East.

