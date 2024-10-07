Quds Force Leader Qaani: Safe Amid Middle East Tensions
Esmail Qaani, Iran's Quds Force commander, is confirmed to be in good health and continuing his duties, following last week's reported strikes on Beirut. The strikes targeted Hezbollah in the Dahiyeh area. Qaani succeeded former commander Qassem Soleimani, playing a vital role in Iran's military influence across the region.
Esmail Qaani, the top commander of Iran's Quds Force, is in 'good health' and actively performing his duties, according to Iraj Masjedi, the force's deputy commander. This statement follows reports that Qaani went out of contact after strikes in Beirut last week.
According to Iranian security sources, he was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, during a strike aimed at Hezbollah's senior official Hashem Safieddine. Israel has intensified attacks in the region, focusing on the Iran-backed Lebanese group.
Tehran appointed Qaani as the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence wing after the 2020 assassination of his influential predecessor Qassem Soleimani. The Quds Force under Qaani continues to exert significant influence over allied groups in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qaani
- Esmail Qaani
- Quds Force
- Beirut
- Hezbollah
- Dahiyeh
- Iran
- Israeli attacks
- Tehran
- Qassem Soleimani
ALSO READ
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Commanders, Kill 37
Tragic Coal Mine Explosion in Iran Claims Lives
Tensions Soar As Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies
UPDATE 2-At least 28 dead in Iran coal mine blast, state TV says