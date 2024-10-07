Left Menu

Chain Snatchers Busted: Navi Mumbai Police Nab Quartet

Navi Mumbai Police arrested four individuals linked to a chain-snatching and vehicle theft spree, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 7.70 lakh. Active mainly in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Vashi areas, the suspects were tracked through extensive investigations in Ulwe. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:18 IST
The Navi Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled a notorious criminal network involved in multiple chain-snatching incidents, with the arrest of four individuals as reported on Monday.

The apprehended criminals led police to a significant recovery, which included a gold mangalsutra, three gold chains, and two motorcycles, all valued at Rs 7.70 lakh. These operations focused primarily on the Navi Mumbai localities of Kamothe, Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Vashi.

A dedicated task force meticulously scrutinized approximately 40 to 45 residential societies and guesthouses in the Ulwe area to identify those involved, as detailed by Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Landge. The suspects, with previous offenses in Delhi, are now under further investigation.

