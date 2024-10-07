Tragedy Strikes at Chennai Air Force Show Amid Sweltering Heat
At least five people died due to suspected heat stroke at an Indian Air Force show in Chennai amid sweltering heat. Attendees faced water shortages and traffic congestion. Despite safety measures, the turnout exceeded expectations, prompting officials to pledge better future arrangements.
At least five people tragically lost their lives at an Indian Air Force show in Chennai, citing suspected heat stroke as a cause.
Held at Marina Beach, the event drew 1.5 million attendees on a sweltering day with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius.
Sought for comment, air force officials have yet to issue a statement, while government officials vowed improvements for future events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
