Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Chennai Air Force Show Amid Sweltering Heat

At least five people died due to suspected heat stroke at an Indian Air Force show in Chennai amid sweltering heat. Attendees faced water shortages and traffic congestion. Despite safety measures, the turnout exceeded expectations, prompting officials to pledge better future arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Chennai Air Force Show Amid Sweltering Heat
Represtative Image

At least five people tragically lost their lives at an Indian Air Force show in Chennai, citing suspected heat stroke as a cause.

Held at Marina Beach, the event drew 1.5 million attendees on a sweltering day with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius.

Sought for comment, air force officials have yet to issue a statement, while government officials vowed improvements for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024