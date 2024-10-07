The Timeless Debate: Daylight Saving Time Under Scrutiny

Daylight saving time, a longstanding practice impacting nearly 400 million people across North America, is once again under scrutiny as public opinion and legislative efforts challenge its relevance. This ritual of clock adjustments, ingrained in American, Canadian, and Cuban life for over a century, is facing calls for reevaluation.

In the U.S., daylight saving time will end on November 3, 2024, offering an extra hour of sleep but darker evenings. In Europe, it concludes on October 27. Started by New Zealand entomologist George Hudson in the late 19th century, daylight saving aimed to conserve energy but has seen mixed acceptance over decades.

Controversy stems from its negligible energy savings and health impacts, including traffic accidents and sleep deprivation. While states like Hawaii and Arizona do not observe it, the stalled Sunshine Protection Act aims to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S., highlighting ongoing legislative efforts.

