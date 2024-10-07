Tragic Toll: Children Victimized in Sudan's Conflict

Recent clashes between the Sudanese military and rival paramilitary forces in North Darfur have tragically claimed the lives of at least 13 children, according to UNICEF. The children, aged between 6 and 17, are among the latest victims of a conflict that has intensified since April 2023.

The Sudanese army conducted airstrikes targeting a market in the town of Al Kuma, resulting in further casualties, including at least 45 deaths, according to reports by the Sudan Tribune and other organizations. The violence spread to the city of Mellit and other areas, impacting many civilians.

The ongoing conflict, which originated in Khartoum, has expanded across the country, heavily affecting regions like Darfur. UNICEF and human rights advocates highlight the unacceptable toll on children and call for measures to protect young lives amid the violence that has caused massive displacements.

