The Russian judiciary has handed down sentences to two Americans amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Stephen James Hubbard, sentenced to nearly seven years for mercenary involvement, and Robert Gilman, an ex-Marine facing an extended prison term for assault, are the latest in a string of Americans detained in Russia.

With more than nine Americans still imprisoned, stories of U.S. citizens like Ksenia Karelina reflect broader diplomatic challenges. Karelina, a dual citizen, is serving a 12-year term for treason after a court linked her charity donation to support for Ukraine.

High-profile cases, such as Marc Fogel's for drug smuggling and Eugene Spector's espionage charges, punctuate the complex legal landscape. Despite diplomatic efforts, the path to resolution remains fraught, echoing the West's broader diplomatic hurdles with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)