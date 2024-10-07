Left Menu

The Limits of International Law: Israel, Gaza, and Global Power Dynamics

A critique of international law's application regarding Israel's actions in Gaza and the challenges faced by the ICC in prosecuting powerful states. Despite recent legal actions, Israel's impunity persists, underscoring the influence of great powers over international justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leiden | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:48 IST
The Limits of International Law: Israel, Gaza, and Global Power Dynamics
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In the aftermath of Israel's bombing of a refugee camp in Rafah, at least 45 Palestinians were killed, challenging international law's boundaries. Visuals of decapitated and incinerated bodies shocked the world, but came despite the ICC's request for Israel to halt operations and a prosecutor's application for arrest warrants.

The Israeli actions provoked angry reactions, especially in the United States, which historically opposes the ICC. The US House of Representatives approved the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act in response to proposed sanctions against ICC officials. The ICC's warrants largely target Africans, with critics arguing it's structurally biased.

Israel's ongoing operations in Gaza exemplify the issue; powerful nations are reticent or supportive, despite accusations of genocide. Critics argue that international law reinforces a colonial order and selectively enforces justice. Although Palestinian legal activists have sought ICC jurisdiction since 2008, progress has been slow, with Israel continuing its aggressive policies with impunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024