Iraq Seeks Venue Change for World Cup Qualifier Against Palestine
Iraq has requested their World Cup qualifier against Palestine, initially proposed to be played in Amman, Jordan, be moved to another neutral venue due to fairness concerns. The match, important for Group B standings, was declined to be hosted in Palestinian territories by the Iraqis over the absence of VAR technology.
Iraq is challenging the neutral venue decision for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Palestine, originally scheduled for Amman, Jordan. The proposal, rejected by the Iraqi Football Association (IFA), raises concerns over potential competitive fairness, as Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine are close competitors in Group B.
FIFA suggested Amman as a neutral venue following the decline to play in the Palestinian territories. However, the IFA has requested a change, citing a breach of FIFA's rules on neutral site selections. Iraq currently holds a narrow lead over Jordan in the group standings, intensifying competition.
Despite Palestine's readiness, with international inspectors approving the Jerusalem venue, Iraq opposed due to the absence of VAR technology. Iraq maintains its support for Palestinian sports but seeks fair play conditions, while Palestine aims to reclaim their hosting rights after years of neutral venue mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
