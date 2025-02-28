Iraq Seeks Venue Change for World Cup Qualifier Against Palestine

Iraq is challenging the neutral venue decision for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Palestine, originally scheduled for Amman, Jordan. The proposal, rejected by the Iraqi Football Association (IFA), raises concerns over potential competitive fairness, as Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine are close competitors in Group B.

FIFA suggested Amman as a neutral venue following the decline to play in the Palestinian territories. However, the IFA has requested a change, citing a breach of FIFA's rules on neutral site selections. Iraq currently holds a narrow lead over Jordan in the group standings, intensifying competition.

Despite Palestine's readiness, with international inspectors approving the Jerusalem venue, Iraq opposed due to the absence of VAR technology. Iraq maintains its support for Palestinian sports but seeks fair play conditions, while Palestine aims to reclaim their hosting rights after years of neutral venue mandates.

