Iraq's Push for a Neutral Venue in World Cup Qualifier Against Palestine

Iraq has requested that their World Cup qualifier against Palestine be moved from Amman, Jordan, expressing concerns over competitive integrity. Initially, FIFA proposed Amman as the neutral venue after a Palestinian proposal to stage the match near Jerusalem was rejected.

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) insists that playing in Amman would breach FIFA's own rules on neutral venues, questioning the fairness of the competition given the tight standings in Group B. Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine are close competitors in the group, with Iraq in a narrow second place.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) voiced regret over Iraq's decision, pointing out that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation had approved their stadium in Al-Ram. However, Iraq cited the lack of VAR technology as an issue. The top teams will directly advance to the 2026 World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)