Left Menu

Iraq's Push for a Neutral Venue in World Cup Qualifier Against Palestine

Iraq wants to move their World Cup qualifier against Palestine from Amman, Jordan, due to concerns over competitive integrity. FIFA had proposed Amman as a neutral venue after a Palestinian proposal to play near Jerusalem was rejected. The Iraqi Football Association cites the lack of VAR technology as a reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 07:16 IST
Iraq's Push for a Neutral Venue in World Cup Qualifier Against Palestine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq has requested that their World Cup qualifier against Palestine be moved from Amman, Jordan, expressing concerns over competitive integrity. Initially, FIFA proposed Amman as the neutral venue after a Palestinian proposal to stage the match near Jerusalem was rejected.

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) insists that playing in Amman would breach FIFA's own rules on neutral venues, questioning the fairness of the competition given the tight standings in Group B. Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine are close competitors in the group, with Iraq in a narrow second place.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) voiced regret over Iraq's decision, pointing out that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation had approved their stadium in Al-Ram. However, Iraq cited the lack of VAR technology as an issue. The top teams will directly advance to the 2026 World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025