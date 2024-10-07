Odisha CM Calls for Reinforcements to Combat Maoist Threat
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi requested helicopter support and 12 CAPF companies from the union government to tackle Maoists from Chhattisgarh. He highlighted the significance of maintaining central forces and enhancing operations through infrastructure and socio-economic development in affected regions as part of a broader counter-Maoist strategy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the union government to provide additional resources, including a helicopter and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), to effectively tackle the Maoist threat in the state. The demand was made during a high-profile meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Amid fears of increasing Maoist infiltration from neighboring Chhattisgarh, Majhi emphasized the urgent need for more robust security measures. He assured that the Odisha government has been raising specialized forces to address the issue, but insisted on maintaining central support until these forces become fully operational.
Moreover, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive approach, combining military operations with socio-economic development, to defuse the Maoist stronghold. Key infrastructure projects and welfare schemes aim to integrate Maoist-affected areas into the socio-economic mainstream, thereby undermining the insurgents' influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quad Leaders Strengthen Security Ties Amid Growing Concerns Over China
Five Arrested in Cattle Smuggling Attempt in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh National Lok Adalat Resolves Over 9 Lakh Cases, Settles Rs 230 Crore
Japanese Minister to Urge China's Wang Yi for Enhanced Security After Schoolboy Stabbing
Cyber Tensions Escalate: China's National Security vs. Taiwan's Anonymous 64