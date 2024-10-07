Left Menu

Odisha CM Calls for Reinforcements to Combat Maoist Threat

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi requested helicopter support and 12 CAPF companies from the union government to tackle Maoists from Chhattisgarh. He highlighted the significance of maintaining central forces and enhancing operations through infrastructure and socio-economic development in affected regions as part of a broader counter-Maoist strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:15 IST
In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the union government to provide additional resources, including a helicopter and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), to effectively tackle the Maoist threat in the state. The demand was made during a high-profile meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Amid fears of increasing Maoist infiltration from neighboring Chhattisgarh, Majhi emphasized the urgent need for more robust security measures. He assured that the Odisha government has been raising specialized forces to address the issue, but insisted on maintaining central support until these forces become fully operational.

Moreover, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive approach, combining military operations with socio-economic development, to defuse the Maoist stronghold. Key infrastructure projects and welfare schemes aim to integrate Maoist-affected areas into the socio-economic mainstream, thereby undermining the insurgents' influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

