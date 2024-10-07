Odisha CM Calls for Reinforcements to Combat Maoist Threat

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the union government to provide additional resources, including a helicopter and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), to effectively tackle the Maoist threat in the state. The demand was made during a high-profile meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Amid fears of increasing Maoist infiltration from neighboring Chhattisgarh, Majhi emphasized the urgent need for more robust security measures. He assured that the Odisha government has been raising specialized forces to address the issue, but insisted on maintaining central support until these forces become fully operational.

Moreover, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive approach, combining military operations with socio-economic development, to defuse the Maoist stronghold. Key infrastructure projects and welfare schemes aim to integrate Maoist-affected areas into the socio-economic mainstream, thereby undermining the insurgents' influence.

