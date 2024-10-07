Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Suburbs Escalates Tensions

The Israeli military announced it carried out a precise strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to visible thick smoke. This move further heightens tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Israeli military confirmed a targeted aerial strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, marking a significant development in regional tensions.

Eyewitnesses reported a substantial plume of smoke emanating from the area, signifying the impact of the military action.

Details on casualties or damage remain unclear as authorities investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

