Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Suburbs Escalates Tensions
The Israeli military announced it carried out a precise strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to visible thick smoke. This move further heightens tensions in the region.
The Israeli military confirmed a targeted aerial strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, marking a significant development in regional tensions.
Eyewitnesses reported a substantial plume of smoke emanating from the area, signifying the impact of the military action.
Details on casualties or damage remain unclear as authorities investigate the incident.
