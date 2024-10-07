Left Menu

Global Political Events Diary: October Highlights

This document provides a comprehensive diary of significant political and general news events scheduled globally for October, including meetings between heads of state, national elections, and international summits. It is a handy resource for staying updated on the geopolitical climate and key government interactions.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:47 IST
Amid a flurry of international political events scheduled for October, global leaders and ministers are convening for meetings, summits, and bilateral talks around the world. These gatherings encompass a diverse array of topics, from economic development to foreign policy, thereby shaping the geopolitics of the coming months.

Key meetings include the French President's interaction with his Vietnamese counterpart in Paris, while heads of state from Slovakia and Ukraine are set to engage in discussions in Ukraine. The Buenos Aires-Washington link takes a spotlight with Argentina's Foreign Minister's visit to India, putting Latin America's presence on the global stage.

Furthermore, the timeline covers a series of elections across multiple countries, such as Lithurania and Mozambique, along with commemorative events like Belarus' remembrance of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. These events illustrate the myriad of political dynamics unfolding across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

