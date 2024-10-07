Tensions Mount Between LG and AAP Over Delhi's State

In an escalating conflict, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accused the ruling AAP government of negligence and mismanagement after assessing south Delhi localities.

During his visit, Saxena identified dangerous electrical risks and neglected sanitation, labeling the conditions as an unparalleled government failure.

In retaliation, AAP has urged Saxena to prioritize Delhi's law and order over site visits, demanding his accountability for police oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)