Tensions Mount Between LG and AAP Over Delhi's State

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accused the AAP government of neglect after inspecting south Delhi areas. AAP rebutted, criticizing Saxena for not focusing on law and order. Saxena criticized decades of negligence, while AAP demanded accountability for crimes. The LG urged the current Chief Minister to address issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:36 IST
In an escalating conflict, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accused the ruling AAP government of negligence and mismanagement after assessing south Delhi localities.
During his visit, Saxena identified dangerous electrical risks and neglected sanitation, labeling the conditions as an unparalleled government failure.
In retaliation, AAP has urged Saxena to prioritize Delhi's law and order over site visits, demanding his accountability for police oversight.
