Decade-Old Crime: Arrest in Delhi Woman's Rape and Murder Case

A man with a long criminal history has been arrested for a crime that occurred a decade ago in southwest Delhi.

Ramphal, the accused, and his associates raped and murdered a woman, and the gruesome incident took place in the Sanjay Van area. The victim frequently visited the park while her father was hospitalized nearby.

Police had been searching for Ramphal, declared a proclaimed offender in 2014. The breakthrough came when a tip-off led to his capture in Uttar Pradesh's Luhari village.

(With inputs from agencies.)