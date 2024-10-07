Left Menu

Decade-Old Crime: Arrest in Delhi Woman's Rape and Murder Case

A man named Ramphal was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for a horrific crime committed a decade ago in Delhi. He and his associates raped and murdered a woman, leaving behind a trail of terror. Ramphal evaded capture for ten years, continuously engaging in various criminal activities.

  • Country:
  • India

A man with a long criminal history has been arrested for a crime that occurred a decade ago in southwest Delhi.

Ramphal, the accused, and his associates raped and murdered a woman, and the gruesome incident took place in the Sanjay Van area. The victim frequently visited the park while her father was hospitalized nearby.

Police had been searching for Ramphal, declared a proclaimed offender in 2014. The breakthrough came when a tip-off led to his capture in Uttar Pradesh's Luhari village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

