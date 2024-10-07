Left Menu

Swift Justice: J&K Police Crack Twin Murder Mysteries

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully solved two murder cases, apprehending the suspects involved. The murder of Neha, a laborer from Bihar, was linked to her husband, while Sandeep Singh's death by drowning in the Chenab River was orchestrated by two acquaintances over financial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:23 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made significant strides in two murder investigations, arresting all suspects within days. The case involves the tragic deaths of Neha, a migrant laborer from Bihar, and Sandeep Singh, a resident of Jammu. Both cases highlight underlying motives of suspicion and financial dispute.

Neha's murder was swiftly linked to her husband, Parkash Paswan alias Santosh, who confessed to the crime. Paswan, harboring suspicions about his wife's character, admitted to murdering her in a violent outburst. The couple had recently moved to Badyal Brahmana, seeking better opportunities as laborers.

In a separate incident, Sandeep Singh went missing before being found dead in the Chenab River. Police investigations revealed the involvement of acquaintances Pardeep Singh and Rajinder Singh, who owed Sandeep significant amounts of money. Lured by Pardeep under false pretenses, Sandeep was pushed into the river, leading to his untimely demise.

