Innovations for Defence Excellence: Pioneering The Future of India's Defence Ecosystem
Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has developed 26 products with orders exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. At 'DefConnect 4.0,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized enhancing India’s defence ecosystem through technology and innovation. iDEX and initiatives like DISC 12 support start-ups and innovators for a self-reliant defence sector.
The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has achieved significant milestones, with 26 products developed and procurement orders surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, announced Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'DefConnect 4.0' event.
During his address, Singh revealed that 'Acceptance of Necessity' and 'Request for Proposal' for 37 products worth over Rs 2,380 crore have been issued, showcasing iDEX's pivotal role in advancing India's defence sector.
Launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, iDEX provides a unified platform for stakeholders in defence and aerospace. Initiatives like ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12 support technological advancements in areas such as AI, quantum technology, and military communications, with grants up to ₹25 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively.
