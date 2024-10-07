Left Menu

Innovations for Defence Excellence: Pioneering The Future of India's Defence Ecosystem

Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has developed 26 products with orders exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. At 'DefConnect 4.0,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized enhancing India’s defence ecosystem through technology and innovation. iDEX and initiatives like DISC 12 support start-ups and innovators for a self-reliant defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:30 IST
Innovations for Defence Excellence: Pioneering The Future of India's Defence Ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has achieved significant milestones, with 26 products developed and procurement orders surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, announced Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'DefConnect 4.0' event.

During his address, Singh revealed that 'Acceptance of Necessity' and 'Request for Proposal' for 37 products worth over Rs 2,380 crore have been issued, showcasing iDEX's pivotal role in advancing India's defence sector.

Launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, iDEX provides a unified platform for stakeholders in defence and aerospace. Initiatives like ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12 support technological advancements in areas such as AI, quantum technology, and military communications, with grants up to ₹25 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024