Innovations for Defence Excellence: Pioneering The Future of India's Defence Ecosystem

The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has achieved significant milestones, with 26 products developed and procurement orders surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, announced Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'DefConnect 4.0' event.

During his address, Singh revealed that 'Acceptance of Necessity' and 'Request for Proposal' for 37 products worth over Rs 2,380 crore have been issued, showcasing iDEX's pivotal role in advancing India's defence sector.

Launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, iDEX provides a unified platform for stakeholders in defence and aerospace. Initiatives like ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12 support technological advancements in areas such as AI, quantum technology, and military communications, with grants up to ₹25 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively.

