Georgia's Supreme Court Reinstates Six-Week Abortion Ban

In a pivotal decision on Monday, Georgia's Supreme Court reinstated a ban on nearly all abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. This comes as the court reviews an appeal against last week's lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked the controversial law.

Georgia's abortion law, which had been passed in 2019, was activated following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Under this law, abortions are banned after a 'human heartbeat' is detected, typically around six weeks of gestation, a point when many women may not yet realize they are pregnant.

The challenge to this law was spearheaded by the Atlanta-based organization SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective. Monica Simpson, SisterSong's executive director, criticized the court's decision, expressing concern over the impact on Georgian women. State Governor Brian Kemp's office has yet to comment on the Supreme Court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)