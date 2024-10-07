Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Sparks Outrage in Lakhimpur Kheri

In Lakhimpur Kheri, two young men died after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle as they crossed a highway on the wrong lane. The incident incited locals to set the bus on fire. Police are investigating, and efforts to calm the crowd were successful.

In a tragic incident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, two young men lost their lives when a speeding bus collided with their motorcycle. The crash occurred as the victims, identified as Indresh and Abhimanyu, attempted to cross the Lakhimpur-Sitapur state highway from the wrong side. The accident not only resulted in the immediate death of one rider, but his companion also succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, confirmed Circle Officer Ramesh Tiwari.

The evening mishap ignited outrage among local residents, who set the involved bus on fire, prompting fire services to intervene. Efforts were swiftly undertaken to pacify the agitated crowd, with authorities assuring that a detailed investigation would ensue and legal actions follow. While the bus driver and conductor's custody status remains uncertain, police have committed to resolving the situation comprehensively.

This incident highlights ongoing issues related to traffic safety and public reactions to such accidents, emphasizing the need for improved road management and swift law enforcement responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

