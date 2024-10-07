Arrest in High-Profile Dalit Teen Rape Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Anil Gupta, a 22-year-old accused of raping a teenage Dalit girl, was arrested on Monday evening. The arrest followed a police encounter in which Gupta sustained injuries, officials reported.

Law enforcement had registered a case under stringent laws, including the POCSO and SC/ST Acts. Police sources indicated that Gupta held a 16-year-old Dalit girl hostage in a millet field before allegedly raping her over the weekend.

During a police operation near Kamora jungle, Gupta, instead of surrendering, opened fire on officers. The police retaliated, resulting in Gupta being shot in the leg. He was subsequently arrested, with a weapon recovered from his possession, and has been admitted to a medical facility for treatment as legal procedures proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)