Arrest in High-Profile Dalit Teen Rape Case
Anil Gupta, a 22-year-old man, was arrested following a police encounter for allegedly raping a teenage Dalit girl. The police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. After a shootout, Gupta was injured and apprehended with a firearm, awaiting legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Anil Gupta, a 22-year-old accused of raping a teenage Dalit girl, was arrested on Monday evening. The arrest followed a police encounter in which Gupta sustained injuries, officials reported.
Law enforcement had registered a case under stringent laws, including the POCSO and SC/ST Acts. Police sources indicated that Gupta held a 16-year-old Dalit girl hostage in a millet field before allegedly raping her over the weekend.
During a police operation near Kamora jungle, Gupta, instead of surrendering, opened fire on officers. The police retaliated, resulting in Gupta being shot in the leg. He was subsequently arrested, with a weapon recovered from his possession, and has been admitted to a medical facility for treatment as legal procedures proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazilian Woman Arrested with 124 Cocaine Capsules at Mumbai Airport
Nepal Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Home Minister Amid Fraud Allegations
Five Arrested for Alleged Christian Conversions in Madhya Pradesh
Man Arrested in Dacoity Case After Encounter
Uzbekistan National Arrested in Goa for Alleged Cocaine Possession