Google Ordered to Revamp App Store Policies Following Epic Games Dispute
A U.S. judge has ordered Google to modify its app store practices for Android, expanding app download options and in-app payment methods as a result of a lawsuit by Epic Games. Google plans to appeal the decision, which critics say could harm consumers and app developers.
A U.S. district judge in San Francisco has mandated significant changes to Google's mobile app business in response to a lawsuit by 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games. The tech giant must allow greater flexibility for Android users, enabling alternative app downloads and payment methods.
The judge's order requires Google to permit the use of third-party app stores and prohibits it from restricting in-app payment options. Google's current practice of paying device manufacturers to pre-install its app store is also curbed under the new ruling, aiming to foster competition in the app market.
Reacting to the ruling, Google announced intentions to appeal and concerns over adverse effects on app developers and consumers. This decision is part of broader antitrust challenges Google faces, including ongoing legal battles over its search engine and advertising technology dominance.
