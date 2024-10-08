Left Menu

China Imposes Provisional Anti-Dumping Measures on EU Brandy

China has reversed its decision, announcing provisional anti-dumping measures on European Union brandy imports amid ongoing trade talks. Importers must provide security deposits to Chinese customs. This move diverges from China's earlier stance not to impose tariffs despite previous findings of below-market sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:51 IST
China Imposes Provisional Anti-Dumping Measures on EU Brandy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising reversal, China has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on brandy imports from the European Union. The Chinese commerce ministry announced this measure on Tuesday, marking a shift amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two regions.

Starting on October 11, importers must provide a corresponding security deposit to Chinese customs for brandy imports from the EU. This development contrasts with Beijing's recent decision to not impose provisional tariffs, even after determining these products were sold below market prices.

This decision was expected to help ease tensions in trade discussions. Previously, the Chinese commerce ministry had indicated the investigation could conclude by January 5, 2025, but stated it might be extended. Meanwhile, China sought support from EU member states to oppose the European Commission's plan to implement hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024