China Imposes Provisional Anti-Dumping Measures on EU Brandy
China has reversed its decision, announcing provisional anti-dumping measures on European Union brandy imports amid ongoing trade talks. Importers must provide security deposits to Chinese customs. This move diverges from China's earlier stance not to impose tariffs despite previous findings of below-market sales.
In a surprising reversal, China has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on brandy imports from the European Union. The Chinese commerce ministry announced this measure on Tuesday, marking a shift amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two regions.
Starting on October 11, importers must provide a corresponding security deposit to Chinese customs for brandy imports from the EU. This development contrasts with Beijing's recent decision to not impose provisional tariffs, even after determining these products were sold below market prices.
This decision was expected to help ease tensions in trade discussions. Previously, the Chinese commerce ministry had indicated the investigation could conclude by January 5, 2025, but stated it might be extended. Meanwhile, China sought support from EU member states to oppose the European Commission's plan to implement hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Progress Made in Global Pandemic Agreement Talks as WHO Negotiations Advance
PM Modi's New York Roundtable Sparks Key Talks on Energy Independence and Tech Growth
New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia Strengthen Trade Ties in Trilateral Talks
Modi only talks about his 'Mann ki Baat', not 'kaam ki baat' which is to give jobs and control price rise: Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar rally.
Iran Signals Willingness for UN-Sideline Nuclear Talks Amid Heightened Tensions