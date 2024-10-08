China Imposes Provisional Anti-Dumping Measures on EU Brandy

In a surprising reversal, China has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on brandy imports from the European Union. The Chinese commerce ministry announced this measure on Tuesday, marking a shift amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two regions.

Starting on October 11, importers must provide a corresponding security deposit to Chinese customs for brandy imports from the EU. This development contrasts with Beijing's recent decision to not impose provisional tariffs, even after determining these products were sold below market prices.

This decision was expected to help ease tensions in trade discussions. Previously, the Chinese commerce ministry had indicated the investigation could conclude by January 5, 2025, but stated it might be extended. Meanwhile, China sought support from EU member states to oppose the European Commission's plan to implement hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)