Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region, has accused neighboring Russian lawmakers of plotting his assassination in relation to a corporate merger, threatening them with a 'blood feud,' according to TASS reports Thursday.

The controversy centers around a merger involving Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, and Russ Group, which Kadyrov calls an 'asset grab.' A recent shootout near Wildberries' Moscow office escalated tensions, leading to accusations against three lawmakers.

The stakes in this complex web are high, with Tatiana Kim, Russia's richest woman, and Suleiman Kerimov, a Dagestani businessman, playing crucial roles. Allegations have intensified political and business disputes within Russia, with Kadyrov, a significant political figure, drawing the issue into broader geopolitical contexts.

