Assassination Accusations: Kadyrov's Blood Feud Threats Shake Russian Politics

Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, claims Russian lawmakers plotted his assassination over a corporate merger. The conflict stems from Wildberries' merger with Russ Group, termed an 'asset grab' by Kadyrov. Tatiana Kim, Russia's richest woman, and Suleiman Kerimov, a businessman, are central figures in this dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:29 IST
Assassination Accusations: Kadyrov's Blood Feud Threats Shake Russian Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region, has accused neighboring Russian lawmakers of plotting his assassination in relation to a corporate merger, threatening them with a 'blood feud,' according to TASS reports Thursday.

The controversy centers around a merger involving Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, and Russ Group, which Kadyrov calls an 'asset grab.' A recent shootout near Wildberries' Moscow office escalated tensions, leading to accusations against three lawmakers.

The stakes in this complex web are high, with Tatiana Kim, Russia's richest woman, and Suleiman Kerimov, a Dagestani businessman, playing crucial roles. Allegations have intensified political and business disputes within Russia, with Kadyrov, a significant political figure, drawing the issue into broader geopolitical contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

