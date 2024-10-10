Shooting Incident Near Israeli Firm in Gothenburg Sparks Investigation

In Gothenburg, Swedish police have launched an investigation following a shooting incident near an Israeli defense electronics firm, Elbit Systems. The police apprehended a young suspect in connection with the attempted murder and weapons charges.

Elbit Systems Sweden's CEO, Tobias Wennberg, confirmed to Reuters that the incident occurred outside their premises but assured that there were no injuries. He emphasized that the company's operations are continuing as normal. Authorities have indicated that there are no other known threats against Israeli locations in Gothenburg.

The suspect, reportedly under the age of 15, was apprehended at the scene. The Swedish police are maintaining heightened security measures around Israeli and Jewish sites due to an increase in gun violence linked to criminal gangs. No immediate response was received from the Israeli embassy in Stockholm regarding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)