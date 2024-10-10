Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Aims at Hezbollah Leader in Beirut

An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut, hitting an unusual neighborhood outside the group's southern stronghold. The identity of the target remains unclear, according to a Lebanese security source.

Updated: 10-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:12 IST
  Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut late Thursday aimed at a senior Hezbollah figure, according to a Lebanese security source speaking to Reuters.

The targeted individual has not yet been identified. This attack struck a new area, previously unaffected, far from Hezbollah's usual strongholds in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

This escalation signals a significant uptick in tension and raises questions about future developments in Lebanon's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

