Israeli Airstrike Aims at Hezbollah Leader in Beirut
An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut, hitting an unusual neighborhood outside the group's southern stronghold. The identity of the target remains unclear, according to a Lebanese security source.
An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut late Thursday aimed at a senior Hezbollah figure, according to a Lebanese security source speaking to Reuters.
The targeted individual has not yet been identified. This attack struck a new area, previously unaffected, far from Hezbollah's usual strongholds in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
This escalation signals a significant uptick in tension and raises questions about future developments in Lebanon's capital.
