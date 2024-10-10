Israeli Airstrike Aims at Hezbollah Leader in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut late Thursday aimed at a senior Hezbollah figure, according to a Lebanese security source speaking to Reuters.

The targeted individual has not yet been identified. This attack struck a new area, previously unaffected, far from Hezbollah's usual strongholds in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

This escalation signals a significant uptick in tension and raises questions about future developments in Lebanon's capital.

