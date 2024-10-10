Rajasthan's Crime Rate Drops: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Applauds Police Initiatives
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted a significant reduction in the state's crime rate, attributing it to effective police oversight. A notable decrease in crimes, especially against women and marginalized communities, was reported. The CM emphasized community policing and urged further vigilance, stressing a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, announced a considerable decline in the state's crime rate, attributing the success to the police department's heightened alertness. During a Home Department review meeting, it was reported that overall crime has dropped by 7.3%, with crimes against women decreasing by 8.8% and those against Scheduled Castes and Tribes by 13.96%.
Sharma emphasized the importance of community policing in maintaining law and order, urging recognition and rewards for those assisting the police. He also directed tough measures against drug smuggling and unauthorized mobile use in jails, holding jail personnel accountable for any breaches.
The Chief Minister praised the Special Operations Group for their successful investigations into paper leak cases and urged departments to ensure timely, transparent recruitment. A high-level committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will oversee recruitment progress, ensuring permanent, secure examination centers across districts.
