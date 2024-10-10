TD Bank's Big Guilty Plea: A Landmark Case in U.S. Banking History

In a historic plea, TD Bank has acknowledged its role in a significant money laundering case, marking the largest such admission by a bank in U.S. history. With a penalty topping $3 billion, the bank faces severe repercussions for violating federal anti-money laundering laws.

The charges stem from multiple investigations, revealing that TD Bank prioritized profits over compliance, facilitating a decade-long breach that enabled the flow of illicit funds through high-risk customer accounts. The Justice Department, alongside other regulatory bodies, highlighted the bank's pervasive compliance failures.

The repercussions for TD Bank include an asset cap, imposed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, limiting its U.S. expansion plans. This significant penalty package also involves independent monitoring, reshaping the bank's compliance landscape as it seeks to rebuild its credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)