Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Intensify Regional Tensions
Israeli strikes on central Beirut killed 18 people and wounded 92, targeting a senior Hezbollah figure. The strikes have escalated tensions, with Israel warning civilians and firing at UN peacekeeper positions. The conflict, linked to the Gaza war, has drawn global attention, including concern from U.S. authorities.
Tensions have intensified in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on central Beirut on Thursday night resulted in 18 fatalities and at least 92 injuries, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry. A senior Hezbollah figure was likely targeted in these attacks.
A large fire broke out, and rescue workers were seen searching the rubble for survivors. The neighborhood hit was previously untouched and distant from Hezbollah's southern headquarters, indicating a shift in Israeli military tactics.
Israel has issued new evacuation warnings for specific areas. Reports indicated Israeli fire had injured two UNIFIL peacekeepers, prompting concerns from the U.S. and international communities about potential violations of humanitarian law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
