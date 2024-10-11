Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy to Face Trial in Major Federal Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, is set to face trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges on May 5, 2025. This decision was made during Combs' third court appearance since his arrest in September, where he pleaded not guilty.

The trial was scheduled by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in a Manhattan federal court setting that featured Combs' family in attendance. Following the hearing, Combs, dressed in tan prison garb, gestured warmly towards his relatives before being escorted out by the U.S. Marshals.

Prosecutors expect their case to continue for at least three weeks, with the defense anticipating about a week. Combs has remained detained since his arrest, and his bail appeal is still pending. If convicted, he could face a life sentence, with a minimum of 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)