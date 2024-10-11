Left Menu

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris states de-escalation is imperative in the Middle East. Ceasefire remains challenging amid continued Israeli conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Washington proposed ceasefire plans have been hampered by disagreements and regional tensions, resulting in significant casualties and displacements.

Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris emphasized the need for de-escalation in the Middle East on Thursday. The region has been tense due to ongoing conflicts involving Israel in Gaza and Lebanon. Harris's statement highlights the urgency of addressing these long-standing hostilities.

Efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon have faced significant barriers. President Joe Biden's three-phase ceasefire plan in late May hit impediments over terms regarding Israeli control along Gaza's border and prisoner exchange disagreements. Similarly, a U.S.-France proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon was rejected by Israel in September.

The latest escalation began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing over 1,200 and taking 250 hostages. Israel's military response in Gaza resulted in the deaths of nearly 42,000 Palestinians and widespread displacement, while its operations in Lebanon have resulted in hundreds dead, thousands injured, and over a million displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

