Tragic Assault in Sidhiavan Village

In a tragic incident in Sidhiavan village, a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, identified as Vimlesh Tripathi, was attacked while sleeping by the roadside. The assailants reportedly used sticks to beat him around 1:30 am.

Tripathi was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre and subsequently referred to a trauma center in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are currently conducting a postmortem and pursuing legal proceedings in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)