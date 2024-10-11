Left Menu

Tragic Assault in Sidhiavan Village

A 26-year-old man named Vimlesh Tripathi was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Sidhiavan village. He was attacked while sleeping by the roadside and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police are conducting postmortem and legal proceedings.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Sidhiavan village, a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, identified as Vimlesh Tripathi, was attacked while sleeping by the roadside. The assailants reportedly used sticks to beat him around 1:30 am.

Tripathi was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre and subsequently referred to a trauma center in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are currently conducting a postmortem and pursuing legal proceedings in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

