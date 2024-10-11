Left Menu

Growing Unrest: Tragic Coal Mine Attack in Balochistan Highlights Rising Violence

A tragic attack by unidentified gunmen at a coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, killed at least 20 individuals, including four Afghans, and injured seven. Islamabad is preparing for significant international events amid rising violence, including a summit and a Saudi delegation exploring mining deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:38 IST
Growing Unrest: Tragic Coal Mine Attack in Balochistan Highlights Rising Violence
coal miners

An alarming escalation of violence occurred on Friday as unidentified gunmen attacked a coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 miners and injuries to seven, including Afghan nationals. The incident highlights the volatile situation in the mineral-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The attack on the Junaid Coal Company mines involved heavy weaponry, including rockets and grenades, and marked one of the deadliest events in recent weeks. This brutality comes as Pakistan is set to host significant international gatherings, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a Saudi delegation interested in mining deals.

Balochistan has long been troubled by insurgent groups fighting for regional resource control, with migrant workers often caught in the crossfire. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act of terrorism and demanded a detailed investigation, reflecting the ongoing struggle with regional militancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024