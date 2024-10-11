Growing Unrest: Tragic Coal Mine Attack in Balochistan Highlights Rising Violence

An alarming escalation of violence occurred on Friday as unidentified gunmen attacked a coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 miners and injuries to seven, including Afghan nationals. The incident highlights the volatile situation in the mineral-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The attack on the Junaid Coal Company mines involved heavy weaponry, including rockets and grenades, and marked one of the deadliest events in recent weeks. This brutality comes as Pakistan is set to host significant international gatherings, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a Saudi delegation interested in mining deals.

Balochistan has long been troubled by insurgent groups fighting for regional resource control, with migrant workers often caught in the crossfire. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act of terrorism and demanded a detailed investigation, reflecting the ongoing struggle with regional militancy.

