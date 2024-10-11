U.S. Lawmakers Investigate Telecom Network Breaches by Chinese Hackers

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has launched an inquiry into AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies following reports of a security breach by Chinese hackers.

The Wall Street Journal disclosed that these intrusions involved systems utilized by the federal government for court-authorized wiretapping.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and top Democrat Frank Pallone, among others, are demanding explanations and seeking an official briefing from the implicated companies.

