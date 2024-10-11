Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Investigate Telecom Network Breaches by Chinese Hackers

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers is questioning AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies after reports of Chinese hackers breaching U.S. broadband network providers. The Wall Street Journal notes these breaches affected federal wiretapping systems. Lawmakers demand answers from the companies and an official briefing.

Updated: 11-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:22 IST
A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has launched an inquiry into AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies following reports of a security breach by Chinese hackers.

The Wall Street Journal disclosed that these intrusions involved systems utilized by the federal government for court-authorized wiretapping.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and top Democrat Frank Pallone, among others, are demanding explanations and seeking an official briefing from the implicated companies.

