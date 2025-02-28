FCC Investigation: Verizon's Diversity Practices and Acquisition Scrutinized
FCC Chair Brendan Carr initiated an investigation into Verizon's diversity efforts and its attempt to acquire Frontier Communications for $9.6 billion, following a similar inquiry with Comcast. Verizon is awaiting FCC's approval amidst scrutiny over its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr has launched an inquiry into Verizon's diversity practices and its ongoing $9.6 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications.
This move follows a similar investigation into Comcast's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives announced earlier this month.
Verizon is currently awaiting FCC approval for the purchase, with Carr urging agency personnel to closely examine the company's pending transactions.
