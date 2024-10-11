Left Menu

Unusable Opium and Morphine Found in Indore Drug Factory

Authorities discovered outdated opium and morphine sulphate stock during a factory inspection in Indore. This followed a major drug bust near Bhopal where a substantial amount of mephedrone was seized. The factory held a valid licence, and destruction of the stock is mandated.

In the wake of a significant drug bust near Bhopal, inspections in Indore have led to the discovery of old and unusable opium and morphine sulphate stock. Authorities unearthed this during their ongoing crackdown on contraband in Madhya Pradesh.

The crackdown comes after the Gujarat ATS and the Narcotics Control Bureau jointly busted a factory close to Bhopal, unearthing a massive 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone valued at Rs 1,814 crore on October 5. This discovery has spurred widespread inspections across the region.

During an inspection in the Pologround industrial area of Indore, officials found 52 kilograms of opium and 2.50 kilograms of morphine sulphate that hadn't been used since 2008 and 2006, respectively. Although the drug company possesses a valid licence, the factory director has been directed to dispose of the stock with proper approval from the Narcotics Commissioner and report back accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

