Ruling MLA Challenges Government's Inaction on Farmers’ Support
Bharamgouda Kage, a Congress MLA, accuses the state government of neglecting farmers, citing a lack of supportive schemes over the past year. In his frustration, he threatened to commit suicide and questions the government's efficacy. Kage pledges to continue fighting for his constituents despite feeling unsupported.
Ruling Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage, commonly known as Raju Kage, has launched a stinging criticism against the state government, accusing it of failing to introduce any substantive support schemes for farmers in the past year.
In an impassioned address in Tawashi village, part of his Kagawad constituency in Belagavi district, Kage even suggested extreme measures, threatening to commit suicide at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru, if necessary, to draw attention to the plight of farmers.
Highlighting his longstanding commitment, Kage expressed frustration at the lack of governmental action and called upon journalists to spotlight the issue. Despite feeling disheartened and questioning remaining in power, he remains committed to fulfilling promises made to his electorate.
