Ruling MLA Challenges Government's Inaction on Farmers’ Support

Ruling Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage, commonly known as Raju Kage, has launched a stinging criticism against the state government, accusing it of failing to introduce any substantive support schemes for farmers in the past year.

In an impassioned address in Tawashi village, part of his Kagawad constituency in Belagavi district, Kage even suggested extreme measures, threatening to commit suicide at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru, if necessary, to draw attention to the plight of farmers.

Highlighting his longstanding commitment, Kage expressed frustration at the lack of governmental action and called upon journalists to spotlight the issue. Despite feeling disheartened and questioning remaining in power, he remains committed to fulfilling promises made to his electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)