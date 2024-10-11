Left Menu

Ruling MLA Challenges Government's Inaction on Farmers’ Support

Bharamgouda Kage, a Congress MLA, accuses the state government of neglecting farmers, citing a lack of supportive schemes over the past year. In his frustration, he threatened to commit suicide and questions the government's efficacy. Kage pledges to continue fighting for his constituents despite feeling unsupported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:28 IST
Ruling MLA Challenges Government's Inaction on Farmers’ Support
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage, commonly known as Raju Kage, has launched a stinging criticism against the state government, accusing it of failing to introduce any substantive support schemes for farmers in the past year.

In an impassioned address in Tawashi village, part of his Kagawad constituency in Belagavi district, Kage even suggested extreme measures, threatening to commit suicide at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru, if necessary, to draw attention to the plight of farmers.

Highlighting his longstanding commitment, Kage expressed frustration at the lack of governmental action and called upon journalists to spotlight the issue. Despite feeling disheartened and questioning remaining in power, he remains committed to fulfilling promises made to his electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024