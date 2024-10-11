Left Menu

Pune Police Nab Accused in Bopdev Ghat Rape Case

Police arrested one of the three men accused of raping a woman near Pune. The suspect, identified via CCTV, has a criminal record. Efforts to capture all suspects are underway, with extensive police deployment. Measures are being taken to improve safety at the crime site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST
Pune Police Nab Accused in Bopdev Ghat Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough, Pune police have apprehended a man accused in the recent Bopdev Ghat rape case. The arrest follows a week-long investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and extensive police work.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified with the aid of video evidence, was taken into custody early Friday. He and his associates, all with theft-related criminal histories, allegedly perpetrated the crime on October 3. Police efforts to capture the remaining suspects continue as their whereabouts have been determined.

In response to the crime, approximately 700 police officers were deployed, and a reward of Rs 10 lakh was offered for information. Additional security measures around Bopdev Ghat are being implemented, including new streetlights and enhanced police presence, to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024