Pune Police Nab Accused in Bopdev Ghat Rape Case

In a breakthrough, Pune police have apprehended a man accused in the recent Bopdev Ghat rape case. The arrest follows a week-long investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and extensive police work.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified with the aid of video evidence, was taken into custody early Friday. He and his associates, all with theft-related criminal histories, allegedly perpetrated the crime on October 3. Police efforts to capture the remaining suspects continue as their whereabouts have been determined.

In response to the crime, approximately 700 police officers were deployed, and a reward of Rs 10 lakh was offered for information. Additional security measures around Bopdev Ghat are being implemented, including new streetlights and enhanced police presence, to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)