Apple Faces NLRB Accusations Over Workers' Rights Violations

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has charged Apple with interfering with workers' rights to advocate for improved workplace conditions. The allegations include restrictions on the use of social media and Slack, with claims of unlawful work rules, illegal firings, and creating an impression of employee surveillance, according to the NLRB's statement.

This complaint is the second faced by Apple from the NLRB this month, following accusations of imposing illegal confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements on employees. Apple has denied the allegations, stating its commitment to a positive and inclusive work environment while taking employee concerns seriously.

If unresolved, the case will proceed to an administrative hearing in February, where an initial decision will be made. The latest complaint, linked to a 2021 firing of employee activist Janneke Parrish, claims she was dismissed for her advocacy work on platforms like Slack and social media, highlighting workplace issues and inequalities.

