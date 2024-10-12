Hiroshima's Legacy: A Nobel Prize for Peace and Reflection

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo, representing the survivors of the 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking renewed conversation about nuclear disarmament. Many visitors to Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park expressed hope that the award would catalyze world peace initiatives and encourage global leaders to visit the site.

The recognition comes as Japan prepares for the 80th anniversary of the bombings next year, raising hopes that the legacy of the 'hibakusha' will spark further debate on the use of nuclear weapons. Hiroshima resident Hirokazu Tanabe expressed hope that more world leaders would visit Japan to engage with its history and survivors.

Yasuhiro Suzuki, visiting from Fukuoka, remarked on the dual nature of nuclear power's benefits and dangers, underscoring the importance of mindful usage. Many Japanese continue to seek a U.S. apology for the bombings, which led to significant loss of life and Japan's subsequent demilitarization, relying instead on U.S. protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)