Incident of Sexual Assault in Delhi Raises Concerns

A woman aged 34, originally from Odisha, was reportedly raped and then abandoned in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi, according to police statements on Saturday.

A passerby discovered the semi-conscious woman early Friday morning and alerted the police. The victim was promptly taken to AIIMS Trauma Center by a police team.

Investigators suspect that the sexual assault occurred at a different location before the victim was left in Sarai Kale Khan. Despite efforts, the woman, who had been living in various places around Delhi after leaving her hometown a year ago, is not cooperating with the investigation, as stated by police authorities.

