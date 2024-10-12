Incident of Sexual Assault in Delhi Raises Concerns
A 34-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly raped and dumped in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. Police are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage and other surveillance. The victim, who had been homeless and previously stayed in various locations, is reportedly not cooperating with investigators.
A woman aged 34, originally from Odisha, was reportedly raped and then abandoned in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi, according to police statements on Saturday.
A passerby discovered the semi-conscious woman early Friday morning and alerted the police. The victim was promptly taken to AIIMS Trauma Center by a police team.
Investigators suspect that the sexual assault occurred at a different location before the victim was left in Sarai Kale Khan. Despite efforts, the woman, who had been living in various places around Delhi after leaving her hometown a year ago, is not cooperating with the investigation, as stated by police authorities.
