Cadets Graduate from BSF Training in Latur, Maharashtra

358 cadets from the Border Security Force concluded their 44-week training at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Chakur, Latur, Maharashtra. The passing out parade was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Vineet Kumar. Top performers were awarded, and training covered a range of essential security skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notable milestone was reached in Maharashtra's Latur district as 358 cadets from the Border Security Force participated in the passing out parade. This ceremony, held at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Chakur, marked the cadets' completion of an intensive 44-week training program that commenced on November 27, 2023.

The parade, reviewed by BSF Inspector General Vineet Kumar, was an occasion to honor exceptional performers. Constables Pankaj Saini and Nagendra Kumar were awarded the gold medal for achieving first place in their respective batches, 184 and 185, showcasing excellence in their rigorous training regimen.

The comprehensive course provided the cadets with skills in weapons handling, physical fitness, ammunition handling, field craft, map reading, and field engineering. Moreover, the training included essential lessons in internal security duties, border management, law enforcement, and human rights, all underlining the BSF's pivotal role in safeguarding India's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

