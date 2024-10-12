Punjab Police Seizes 10.40 kg Heroin in High-Speed Chase
The Punjab Police seized 10.40 kg of heroin from a car near Sukhewala village, Amritsar. The accused, Sukhraj Singh, managed to flee in another car. Police recovered the drugs, cash, and Singh's identity documents. Efforts and raids are ongoing to apprehend the culprits and uncover the drug network.
In a significant drug bust, Punjab Police confiscated 10.40 kg of heroin from an abandoned vehicle close to Sukhewala village in Amritsar.
The suspects, however, managed to escape in a secondary vehicle before law enforcement could make an arrest. The primary suspect has been identified as Sukhraj Singh, who is believed to be a key link in the heroin supply chain.
Police recovered incriminating evidence from the vehicle, including Singh's personal identification documents. Efforts are underway to capture the escaped suspects, and further investigations aim to unravel the broader drug network involved.
