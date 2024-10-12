Crossdressing Tragedy in Jalna: Unveiling a Fatal Relationship

A shocking crime has come to light in Maharashtra's Jalna district, as police arrested a young man accused of killing a 17-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a well.

The victim was found with women's attire and makeup, raising initial questions about his identity. However, police clarified he was not transgender but had a habit of crossdressing.

The authorities suspect a personal relationship between the victim and the accused, Anwar Shah, which may have led to this tragic outcome. Shah allegedly killed the boy by slitting his throat before dumping his body.

(With inputs from agencies.)