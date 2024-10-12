Crossdressing Tragedy in Jalna: Unveiling a Fatal Relationship
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where a 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed and his body dumped in a well. The victim, found in women's clothing and makeup, was reportedly in a relationship with the 19-year-old accused, Anwar Shah, who has been arrested.
Updated: 12-10-2024 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking crime has come to light in Maharashtra's Jalna district, as police arrested a young man accused of killing a 17-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a well.
The victim was found with women's attire and makeup, raising initial questions about his identity. However, police clarified he was not transgender but had a habit of crossdressing.
The authorities suspect a personal relationship between the victim and the accused, Anwar Shah, which may have led to this tragic outcome. Shah allegedly killed the boy by slitting his throat before dumping his body.
