Engineer Rashid Advocates for People's Concerns in J&K

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid and a Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, held a meeting on Saturday with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address regional issues.

During the meeting, Rashid conveyed the pressing demands from the people of north Kashmir and urged the LG to reconsider the cases involving terminated government employees, according to a statement from Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).

Additionally, he highlighted the difficulties encountered in obtaining police verifications and called for an immediate halt to the harassment of youths during this process.

(With inputs from agencies.)