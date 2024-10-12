Left Menu

French Authorities Thwart Terror Plot in Toulouse

French anti-terror prosecutors are investigating a 22-year-old Afghan national on terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack on a football stadium or shopping centre in Toulouse. The investigation revealed links to radicalization and Islamic State ideology. Two other suspects were released from custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French anti-terror prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Afghan national over a suspected plot targeting a football stadium or shopping centre in the Toulouse region.

The individual, detained alongside two others who were later released, is being investigated for terrorism-related activities.

Authorities have allegedly uncovered ties to radicalization and Islamic State's ideology during an investigation initiated on September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

