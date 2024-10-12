French Authorities Thwart Terror Plot in Toulouse
French anti-terror prosecutors are investigating a 22-year-old Afghan national on terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack on a football stadium or shopping centre in Toulouse. The investigation revealed links to radicalization and Islamic State ideology. Two other suspects were released from custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:52 IST
- Country:
- France
French anti-terror prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Afghan national over a suspected plot targeting a football stadium or shopping centre in the Toulouse region.
The individual, detained alongside two others who were later released, is being investigated for terrorism-related activities.
Authorities have allegedly uncovered ties to radicalization and Islamic State's ideology during an investigation initiated on September 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- anti-terror
- prosecutors
- Toulouse
- Afghan
- national
- terrorism
- charges
- investigation
- Islamic State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences
Top Sports Headlines: International Team Equalizes, Major Injury Updates, Rookie Honors, and More
Chhattisgarh Villages Shine in National Tourism Awards
Rekindling National Pride: Indian Hockey's Resurgence and Upcoming Clashes
Justice Hima Kohli Calls for Robust National Climate Law